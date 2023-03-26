Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Gallant’s office denies ousted defense minister will appeal to High Court

By Emanuel Fabian 26 March 2023, 11:34 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks in a televised address on March 25, 2023. (Courtesy)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s office denies reports that the ousted minister will appeal to the High Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire him.

“Following reports that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is considering petitioning the High Court, we would like to clarify that that is a complete lie,” his office says.

