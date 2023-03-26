Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023
Gallant’s office denies ousted defense minister will appeal to High Court
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s office denies reports that the ousted minister will appeal to the High Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire him.
“Following reports that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is considering petitioning the High Court, we would like to clarify that that is a complete lie,” his office says.