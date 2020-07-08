Gantz orders Defense Ministry to establish more ‘motels’ for virus patients

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered his ministry to set up two to three new “motels” for coronavirus patients in the next 48 hours, including one for ultra-Orthodox Jews, his office says.

There are currently 12 facilities for housing people infected with COVID-19 or who are required to quarantine, six of which are designated for the ultra-Orthodox community. The order comes as Israel sees a surge in new infections, with an average of over 1,000 new cases recorded in recent days.

“The Defense Ministry is ready to further significantly increase the motel system,” a statement from his spokeswoman says.

The statement also says the Defense Ministry and IDF are upping their efforts to have local authorities and HMOs encourage coronavirus patients to stay at the motels.