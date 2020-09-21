Gantz orders military to prepare field hospital for excess coronavirus cases

Defense Secretary Benny Gantz orders the military to prepare to establish a field hospital for coronavirus cases as hospitals overflow across the country, the Defense Ministry says in a statement.

“Gantz has ordered staff to begin preparations to build an army field hospital that would contain about 200 beds,” the ministry says.

The statement does not specify when the hospital will be finished and ready to accept patients.

At least two major hospitals in Israel — Assuta Hospital in Ashdod and Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek — announced today that they can no longer accept coronavirus cases due to a sharp rise in infections.

Gantz also orders the military to plan for the potential need for further reinforcements to police, should lockdown measures become more severe.

— Aaron Boxerman