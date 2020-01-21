The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz responds to Netanyahu: First we’ll debate immunity, then Jordan Valley sovereignty
Gantz retorts quickly to Netanyahu, who hit out at him for promising to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the upcoming elections.
“Bibi, first we’ll deliberate immunity and afterwards we’ll manage applying sovereignty,” Gantz writes on Twitter, referring to Netanyahu’s request for immunity from graft charges.
One-upping Gantz, Netanyahu says he’ll apply sovereignty to all settlements
Prime Minister Netanyahu repeats his campaign promise to apply Israeli sovereignty over all West Bank settlements, shortly after his Blue and White rival Benny Gantz vowed to extend sovereignty over the Jordan Valley following the March 2 elections.
“As I’ve promised, no settlement in Judea and Samaria will be uprooted and we’ll apply Israeli sovereignty over all settlements. This our next step, not just the blocs,” Netanyahu says, using the Biblical term for the West Bank.
He adds: “We’ll ensure settlement in the heart of the Land of Israel together with the American administration.”
Netanyahu makes the comments in a meeting with settlers from the Binyamin region of the West Bank.
Gantz takes flak from left for Jordan Valley annexation vow
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz is facing criticism from left-wing lawmakers for his pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections.
Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz attributes the vow with the centrist Blue and White’s efforts to pick up right-wing voters.
“The declarations about annexing the [Jordan] Valley are hollow and reckless. The IDF must remain in the area as long as needed, but Israel’s hand must be extended toward peace and a diplomatic solution,” he writes on Twitter.
MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of the left-wing Meretz party, says Blue and White is either chasing after right-wing votes due to “insecurity,” or believes in the move out of a “lack of logic.”
“Either way it makes it very clear that center-left people have nothing to look for in Blue and White,” he tweets.
Joint List chief Ayman Odeh says “imitation” is not the way to replace Netanyahu as prime minister and predicts a dark outcome if Gantz were to go through with such a move.
“Annexation is the elimination of any chance for democracy and peace. [Gantz] apparently forgot there is life after the campaign. The pathetic attempt to gather a few votes from the right is not worth the future destruction of all of us,” he says on Twitter.
Netanyahu on Gantz’s Jordan Valley annexation vow: Why wait, let’s do it now
Prime Minister Netanyahu responds to Blue and White chair Benny Gantz’s vow to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the upcoming elections.
“Why wait until after the elections if it is possible to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley already with broad agreement in the Knesset? Benny Gantz, I expect your answer this evening, unless [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoed you,” Netanyahu is quoted saying by Hebrew media.
Gantz earlier told reporters that he would push to apply sovereignty over the area “in a move agreed on nationally and in coordination with the international community.”
In September, Netanyahu claim he wanted to immediately declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, but said was told by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit a transition government could not make such a move so close to an election.
It was not clear from Netanyahu’s remarks why he believes Gantz’s campaign promise would cause Mandelblit to reassess his earlier legal position.
Gantz says he hopes Trump will move up peace plan roll-out
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz says he hopes US President Donald Trump will soon release his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, amid growing speculation it could be rolled out before Israel’s upcoming elections.
“I hope the president will move up [the roll-out] and I expect the plan will be released very soon,” Gantz tells reporters while visiting the Jordan Valley.
Gantz, who has previously said the White House should hold off on releasing the plan until after the March 2 elections, is expected to meet this week with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US administration’s pointman for Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
Kushner will be in Jerusalem alongside dozens of world leaders for the World Holocaust Forum. He will also likely meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
South Korea naval unit to expand operations to Strait of Hormuz
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean anti-piracy unit has temporarily expanded its mission to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route at the center of soaring tensions between Iran and the United States.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry announces the expansion today, saying it is meant to help ensure the safe passage of South Korean vessels and nationals through the waterway.
South Korea has conducted anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and is expanding to the strait that connects the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. Tensions in waters around the Arabian Peninsula have soared since US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and a US airstrike earlier this month killed Iran’s top general.
Iran was accused of sabotaging oil tankers in the Persian Gulf last year, allegations it denied. It seized a British-flagged oil tanker after an Iranian oil tanker was seized by authorities in Gibraltar over suspected sanctions violations. Both ships were released weeks later.
The South Korean ministry’s statement says the unit will work independently but cooperate with a US-led coalition if necessary. It says two South Korean soldiers will be liaison officers at the International Maritime Security Construct headquarters.
Observers say the decision suggested South Korea considered both its relations with Iran and chief ally United States, which has asked it for a contribution to help guard oil tankers.
— AP
Iran MP offers $3 million ‘to anyone who kills Trump’ — report
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian lawmaker has offered a $3 million reward to “anyone who kills” US President Donald Trump to avenge the killing of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reports.
Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, makes the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.
“We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, is quoted as saying by ISNA.
He doesn’t say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.
Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.
— AFP
Gantz promises to annex Jordan Valley after upcoming election
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz vows he’ll push to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley following the upcoming elections.
“The Jordan Valley is the eastern defense shield of the State of Israel, in any future scenario that will take place. Governments that have deliberated returning it made a strategic and grave security mistake,” Gantz says while touring the area.
“We see this piece of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel and after the elections we’ll work toward applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. We’ll do this in a move agreed on nationally and in coordination with the international community,” he adds.
Shortly before elections in September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would immediately push to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley — about a quarter of the West Bank — immediately after a government was formed.
Netanyahu’s promise, which he claimed he would have fulfilled already if not for the attorney general ruling his transition government lacks the authority to do so now, has been put on ice after those elections failed to produce a government and a fresh vote was called for March 2.
In his comments, Gantz also laments last year’s return of two enclaves along the border to Jordan, after the kingdom refused to extend the 25 year lease on them that was agreed on as part of the 1994 peace deal between the countries.
“There can’t be additional incidents like the loss of Tzofar and Naharayim,” Gantz says.
comments