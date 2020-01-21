Gantz responds to Netanyahu: First we’ll debate immunity, then Jordan Valley sovereignty

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz is facing criticism from left-wing lawmakers for his pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections.

Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz attributes the vow with the centrist Blue and White’s efforts to pick up right-wing voters.

“The declarations about annexing the [Jordan] Valley are hollow and reckless. The IDF must remain in the area as long as needed, but Israel’s hand must be extended toward peace and a diplomatic solution,” he writes on Twitter.

MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of the left-wing Meretz party, says Blue and White is either chasing after right-wing votes due to “insecurity,” or believes in the move out of a “lack of logic.”

“Either way it makes it very clear that center-left people have nothing to look for in Blue and White,” he tweets.

Joint List chief Ayman Odeh says “imitation” is not the way to replace Netanyahu as prime minister and predicts a dark outcome if Gantz were to go through with such a move.

“Annexation is the elimination of any chance for democracy and peace. [Gantz] apparently forgot there is life after the campaign. The pathetic attempt to gather a few votes from the right is not worth the future destruction of all of us,” he says on Twitter.