The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Gaza Christians say they’ve received few Israeli travel permits for Christmas
Christians in the Gaza Strip say they’ve been granted less than half the number of permits they’ve requested from Israel to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem for Christmas.
Quoting Palestinian border officials, Reuters reports Israel has issued 316 permits, out of of 800 Christian leaders in Gaza say were requested.
“They issued permits for old people, not the young,” Haifa Assalfiti tells the news agency before exiting from Gaza through the Erez border crossing to travel to Bethlehem.
“My son, my daughter and my daughter-in-law didn’t get permits. They are at home angry,” she adds.
There is no immediate comment from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians.
Israel said Tuesday it would allow Christians in Gaza to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem for Christmas, after a COGAT spokeswoman said earlier that travel permits would only be issued for abroad in a move criticized by Palestinian Christian leaders in the Strip.
Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes, pilot survives
MOSCOW — Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but its pilot bailed out safely.
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation says in a statement today that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country’s far east. It says the plane’s pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.
The cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.
The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia’s most advanced fighter plane. It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons. The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.
The crash marks the first loss of a Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi’s plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation. Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia’s military campaign in Syria.
The Russian air force has placed an order for 76 such aircraft to be delivered by 2028.
— AP
Netanyahu wishes Merry Christmas to Christians: ‘We have no better friends’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends Christmas greetings to Christians in Israel and around the globe in a video released by his office.
Political paralysis in Iraq as anti-government protesters harden stance
BAGHDAD — Iraqi protesters step up their demonstrations today with the authorities in Baghdad increasingly paralyzed as they seek a way out of a political impasse.
Once again the capital’s iconic Tahrir Square began filling early in the day, with protesters making clear their opposition to names touted by the establishment to fill the post of prime minister.
Portrait pictures of these candidates — marked by a huge red cross — increasingly adorn facades of buildings and tents in the protest area.
And once again the main avenues and roads in cities in the south of the country are blocked, as well as entrances to schools, universities and government buildings.
After dwindling in recent weeks, the civil disobedience campaign has rediscovered its vigor, as the protesters seek to uproot a political system condemned as deeply corrupt.
Negotiations over a candidate to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.
While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.
For Iraqis protesting since October 1, the system installed by the United States after it led a military coalition to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 has become overly beholden to Iran and is beyond reform.
— AFP
Netanyahu rejects Sa’ar proposal to push for him to be made president
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects MK Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to push for the premier’s appointment as president if Sa’ar wins Thursday’s leadership primaries for the Likud party.
“Sa’ar’s spin unfortunately attests that he has gotten in line with the left and the media to remove him from leading the country,” Netanyahu’s campaign headquarters says.
“This is not the time for division in Likud, but rather to unite around Netanyahu.”
Sa’ar, considered a serious underdog in the Likud leadership race, floated the idea of seeking to make Netanyahu president at an event yesterday with supporters.
Incumbent President Reuven Rivlin’s term ends in July 2021.
The president, who is chosen by Knesset members to a seven-year-term, has immunity from prosecution under Israel law.
Netanyahu is facing criminal charges in three cases. He denies wrongdoing.
Iran reportedly arrests family of man killed in fuel price ‘riots’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has arrested the family of a young man killed in street violence that flared during last month’s protests against fuel price hikes, Mehr news agency reports.
The family of Pouya Bakhtiari, who was “killed suspiciously during the recent riots,” had been invited for talks with authorities, Mehr says, citing what it calls an informed source.
They were found to have been “carrying out a counter-revolutionary project” and “anti-structural activities,” says the agency, which is close to moderate conservatives in Iran.
“Consequently, these elements were arrested by a judicial order in order to protect the order and the security of the honorable people and others damaged by the rioters,” it says, without specifying which family members were taken into custody.
Bakhtiari was reportedly killed in Karaj city, west of Tehran, in street violence that erupted in mid-November during nationwide protests over a shock decision to hike petrol prices by as much as 200 percent. He was 27.
His Instagram account, which is now reportedly run by his father, announced a ceremony marking 40 days since his death would be held at Karaj cemetery on Thursday.
It is still active with more than 18,000 followers today.
Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, but international human rights group Amnesty International has put the number at more than 300.
An Iranian security official rejected a foreign media report yesterday that the figure was as high as 1,500, saying it was based on “false propaganda.”
— AFP
