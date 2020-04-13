Government could renew curfew for last day of Passover – report

A curfew could reimposed ahead of the last day of Passover and the Minouna celebration the following day, Channel 12 reports.

According to the report, the cabinet will vote later today on a similar restriction to the one imposed at the beginning of the holiday with people prohibited from going more than 100 meters from their homes, except for people working in key industries, and police roadblocks preventing intercity travel.

Channel 12 says Health Ministry officials are concerned that people will try and celebrate the holidays outside of their nuclear families.