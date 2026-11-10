‘Government with terrorists is a betrayal of the soldiers,’ chant hundreds of right-wing protesters outside Knesset

A contingent of several hundred right-wing protesters outside the Knesset approach the police barrier blocking access to the parliament building with calls demanding a new election and calling a government supported by the Arab-led parties “a betrayal of the fighters.”

The demonstration remains peaceful despite the tension.

Protesters chant “You don’t establish a government with terrorists” and “a government with terrorists is a betrayal of the soldiers,” in reference to the Arab-led political parties in the Knesset.

Numerous speakers at the protest, organized by the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization, call the Arab MKs “terrorists” or “supporters of terrorism.”

One speaker claims that Yashar MK Matan Kahana, who is backed by the political bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot to be the new Knesset speaker, would be sworn in “by virtue of the signature of 19 terrorists,” in reference to the 19 MKs of the Joint List and Ra’am Arab-majority parties, which include two Jewish MKs.

“Eisenkot, if you use the votes of those who pulled the trigger to kill our children you are not worthy to be prime minister,” says another speaker, referring to the possibility that the Yashar leader will establish a minority government backed by the Arab-led parties.