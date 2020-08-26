Greece agrees to double number of Israeli tourists to 1,200 per week

Greece will allow up to 1,200 Israelis to visit per week and lift limitations on where tourists from the Jewish state can travel in the country, the Foreign Ministry announces.

The changes, which will double the figure of 600 Israelis now allowed to enter Greece each week, are set to take effect on September 1 and will be in force until September 15, according to a ministry statement.

Travel restrictions on Israelis will also be ended, allowing tourists to visit sites across Greece. Israelis are currently confined to Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki, and Corfu.