Greece says tourists from hard-hit Italy welcome to visit

Greece’s foreign minister says his country will gradually lift all restrictions on arriving Italian tourists.

The minister makes the comments after meeting in Athens with his Italian counterpart. He says the decision is made based on the improving coronavirus situation in Italy.

Rome had been angered by its exclusion from Athens’ initial list of 29 countries whose citizens will be allowed into Greece from June 15 without compulsory coronavirus tests or quarantines.

Greece later clarified that entry would be allowed to tourists arriving from airports not considered high risk regarding the virus by the European air safety agency.

Visitors arriving from airports not on the European air safety agency list of at-risk regions will be subject to random spot coronavirus tests but will not face the mandatory testing and quarantine currently in place for all international travelers.

