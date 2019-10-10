Halle synagogue shooter appears in federal court after release from hospital

The suspect in yesterday’s synagogue attack in the eastern German city of Halle has been released from hospital and is taken to before federal judges in the city Karlsruhe.

Two people were shot dead in Halle on Wednesday, with a synagogue the prime target on Yom Kippur. The suspect, 27-year-old German Stephan Balliet, filmed the assault and live-streamed it.

The rampage was streamed live for 35 minutes on Twitch before police captured the suspect after a gun battle that left him wounded.

Photos published Thursday evening show the 27-year-old being ushered out of helicopter and into a police vehicle.

Earlier, Federal prosecutor Peter Frank said Balliet would be charged with two counts of murder and nine counts of attempted murder in what he called a “terror” act that had been planned to be a “massacre.”