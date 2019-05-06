Hamas says official killed by Israel in Gaza airstrike was its field commander

The Israeli military announces it will be closing the crossings to the West Bank and Gaza Strip for Israel’s Memorial and Independence Days this week, as is standard practice during festivals and holidays.

The closure will begin at midnight tonight and continue until 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Exceptions will be made for “humanitarian, medical or other exceptional cases” with permission from Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross