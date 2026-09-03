Handover of four additional Lebanese detainees by Israel delayed until Friday morning — report

The handover of four Lebanese detainees who had been held in Israeli prisons has been delayed until tomorrow morning, according to Lebanese broadcaster LBCI.

The four men are due to be returned to Lebanon as part of an agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut to release five Lebanese civilian prisoners in exchange for Beirut’s assistance with locating and returning the remains of Lebanese Jewish community figures.

The first of the five men, Malek Ghazi, was handed over to the Lebanese army earlier today with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The four other men were expected to be released this evening, but LBCI reports that this has now been pushed off and is expected to take place at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The report does not give a reason for this delay.