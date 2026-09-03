Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Handover of four additional Lebanese detainees by Israel delayed until Friday morning — report

Today, 7:09 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The handover of four Lebanese detainees who had been held in Israeli prisons has been delayed until tomorrow morning, according to Lebanese broadcaster LBCI.

The four men are due to be returned to Lebanon as part of an agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut to release five Lebanese civilian prisoners in exchange for Beirut’s assistance with locating and returning the remains of Lebanese Jewish community figures.

The first of the five men, Malek Ghazi, was handed over to the Lebanese army earlier today with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The four other men were expected to be released this evening, but LBCI reports that this has now been pushed off and is expected to take place at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The report does not give a reason for this delay.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.