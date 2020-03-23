Health minister said to argue with Netanyahu over virus restrictions

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman opposed his ministry’s advocating of a full lockdown to contain the coronavirus during a meeting today at the Prime Minister’s Office, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The following is the text of an exchange between Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Judaism Party, and Netanyahu, as reported by Kan:

Litzman: How does it look that every day or two there’s another decision [to impose new restrictions] and another decision?

Netanyahu: So because of public perception we shouldn’t do this?

Litzman: It can’t be that one can take their dog out, but the mikveh is closed.

Netanyahu: What can you do, the virus doesn’t respect religion.

Litzman: Well if it doesn’t respect [religion], we will.