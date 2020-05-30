Health Ministry announces 59 new cases, but inconsistencies in its figures abound

The Health Ministry announces 59 new coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 17,071.

The number of active cases climbed by 77 from 1,917 to 1,994.

Of those cases, 33 are in serious condition with 30 requiring mechanical ventilation (down from 36 and 34 respectively, since yesterday). Forty-four carriers are in moderate condition, while the rest are only experiencing minor symptoms.

161 patients recovered from the virus in the past day, according to Health Ministry figures, which appeared to have a number of discrepancies. The ministry says that the death count stands at 285, which is one more than yesterday’s figure, but at the same time, it says that there was not a rise in deaths.

In a continuation of the decline in testing, the ministry says 1,012 tests have been carried out today, and 2,874 were carried out yesterday.