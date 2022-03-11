Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Health Ministry blasts far-right channel for segment questioning whether Ukrainian refugees tied to polio outbreak
The Health Ministry responds to a segment aired on the far-right Channel 14, which questioned whether there might be a connection between the arrival of Ukrainian refugees and the recent polio outbreak in Jerusalem.
“Absolutely not,” the ministry writes in response to the network that posted the segment on Twitter and speculated whether there might be a connection between the two.
Channel 14 appears to have since deleted the tweet.
ממש לא pic.twitter.com/194GboIAIm
— משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) March 11, 2022
