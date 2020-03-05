Health Ministry official: 50,000-80,000 Israelis in home quarantine

Dr. Boaz Lev, who heads the epidemic treatment unit of the Health Ministry, estimates in an interview with Channel 12 that between 50,000 and 80,000 Israelis are currently in home quarantine after returning from countries where COVID-19 has spread.

That, he says, is assuming they “are acting as model citizens,” signaling the ministry is counting on their cooperation to stem an outbreak.

On Wednesday the Health Ministry announced a series of dramatic new measures and restrictions intended to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, sending arrivals from five Western European nations into immediate quarantine and limiting mass gatherings throughout the country.