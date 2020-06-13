Health Ministry reports 177 new infections over past day

The Health Ministry reports 177 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the number of infections in Israel since the start of the pandemic to 18,972.

The number of active cases further rises to 3,315, up from 3,185 last night.

According to the ministry, 35 people are in serious condition, 26 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 45 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

The death toll remains at 300.

The ministry says 12,578 tests were performed yesterday, down from recent days, likely due to the start of Shabbat yesterday evening.