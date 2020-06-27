Health Ministry reports virus outbreak at Ramle senior living home

The Health Ministry reports a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living home in the central city of Ramle that it attributes to health workers at the facility.

According to the ministry, seven staff members at Ne’ot Margo’a tested positive for coronavirus and were sent to an isolation facility. Additionally, 17 residents tested positive and were sent to hospitals and geriatric health centers.

The ministry says it will perform further tests on all residents and staff over the next three days to check for further infections, adding that everyone at Neo’t Margo’a is in quarantine.

“At the moment all the remaining residents feel well,” a ministry statement says.