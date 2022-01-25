Health Ministry said planning to reinstate quarantine for kids if PIMS cases rise
As new rules are set to go into effect Thursday nixing quarantine for kids who come in contact with confirmed COVID patients, the Health Ministry is said to have decided the move will be reversed if there is a rise in pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) cases, Channel 12 news reports.
The report says rises in such cases among kids have been recorded abroad, emerging 30-45 days after infection.
