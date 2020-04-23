High Court to hear petitions against coalition deal, whether Netanyahu can form government

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov recommends that malls equip themselves with technological means to track visitors, the Hebrew language financial daily TheMarker reports.

According to the report, Bar Siman-Tov held a Zoom conference with business leaders earlier today during which participants complained that while Ikea was allowed to open yesterday, drawing large crowds, malls remain closed.

Ofir Sarid, the CFO of real estate company Melisron, which owns several shopping malls, said they have the ability to prevent crowds using security cameras.

Bar Siman-Tov responded by asking Sarid whether the malls were in possession of technologies that can track each visitor, see which shops they have entered and who they were standing next to.

When Sarid replied that they do not possess that kind of technology, Bar Siman-Tov said several countries are using similar applications and if the malls were to employ them it would it easier for the ministry to allow them to open.

“It’s not rocket science,” said Bar Siman-Tov. “Such applications have been developed and that would be a very significant move.”