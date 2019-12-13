Hodge: I’m ‘last one standing’ of Jewish female Labour MPs who took on party

Dame Margaret Hodge, who won re-election in her Barking seat, says she is the only one remaining of the four Jewish women who served as Labour lawmakers and took on the party leadership over anti-Semitism.

“A year ago I was one of four strong, hardworking Jewish women serving in the Labour Party as MPs,” she says, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

“Today as I wake up, I’m the last one standing. Two were driven out of the party,” she says, referring to Luciana Berger and Louise Ellman who both quit the party over anti-Semitism. “The third one, Ruth Smeeth, who has fought valiantly, lost her seat last night.

“And I think that in itself says a lot about what the party felt in relation to its attitude to Jews and therefore the nastiness which the party has become,” Hodge says.