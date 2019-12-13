The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Hodge: I’m ‘last one standing’ of Jewish female Labour MPs who took on party
Dame Margaret Hodge, who won re-election in her Barking seat, says she is the only one remaining of the four Jewish women who served as Labour lawmakers and took on the party leadership over anti-Semitism.
“A year ago I was one of four strong, hardworking Jewish women serving in the Labour Party as MPs,” she says, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
“Today as I wake up, I’m the last one standing. Two were driven out of the party,” she says, referring to Luciana Berger and Louise Ellman who both quit the party over anti-Semitism. “The third one, Ruth Smeeth, who has fought valiantly, lost her seat last night.
“And I think that in itself says a lot about what the party felt in relation to its attitude to Jews and therefore the nastiness which the party has become,” Hodge says.
Rivlin adds his congratulations to chorus of Israeli praise for Johnson victory
President Reuven Rivlin congratulates British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.
“Congratulations to my friend Boris Johnson! On behalf of the Israeli people, and personally, I wish you great success as you continue to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Rivlin says in a statement.
“I am confident that under your leadership the important relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen and that together we will be able to face the challenges of our times on every front,” Rivlin says.
Knesset speaker: Johnson’s victory is ‘glorious defeat for anti-Semitic Corbyn’
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s win in the UK election, and says it is a loss for those who hate Israel.
“A huge victory for Israel’s friend Boris Johnson in the UK. A glorious defeat for his anti-Semitic rival Corbyn and haters of Israel. This is very important to the State of Israel. I congratulate Mr. Johnson and I am sure he will continue to succeed,” Edelstein tweets.
EU ready to discuss ‘close’ future with UK
EU leaders are gathering to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a clear majority in Parliament to drive his Brexit divorce deal through.
Britain is due to leave the EU by Jan. 31 and talks can then commence over the future trading arrangements. After Brexit, Britain will remain in the EU’s tariff-free single market until the end of 2020.
After congratulating Johnson on his victory, new EU Council President Charles Michel says that “we expect as soon as possible the vote by the British parliament on the withdrawal agreement.”
Regarding the future relationship, Michel said the EU is ready to negotiate “close cooperation in the future with the UK.”
— AP
New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island
New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear land on a small volcanic island and recover six bodies out of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.
The specialists — six men and two women wearing hooded protective suits and using breathing gear — land by helicopter on White Island and found six of the eight bodies thought to be there.
“We know that reunification won’t ease that sense of loss or grief because I don’t think anything can. But we felt an enormous duty of care as New Zealanders to make sure that we brought their family members back,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says at a news conference.
— AP
Netanyahu congratulates ‘friend’ Johnson for his ‘historic victory’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweets that the Conservative Party’s victory in the election is a “great day” for the British people and for the relationship between the UK and Israel.
“Congratulations my friend Boris Johnson on your historic victory. This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us,” the prime minister tweets with a photo of the two leaders shaking hands in London.
Congratulations my friend @BorisJohnson on your historic victory.
This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/UukrDHqCc4
— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 13, 2019
British stock market rebounds over decisive Conservative victory
The British stock market rebounds, reversing initial losses as traders welcome a decisive election win for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
At 0810 GMT, London’s FTSE 100 shares index jumped 0.96 percent to 7,343.40 points, reversing an opening loss of 0.6 percent.
Eurozone equities also soared on reports China and the US had reached a trade agreement.
— AFP
Deputy FM congratulates Johnson, says UK-Israel cooperation will continue
Deputy FM Tzipi Hotovely congratulates British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the British Conservative Party’s election victory.
“I congratulate Boris Johnson on the big victory in the election. Johnson is a great friend of the State of Israel. The close relationship and great cooperation on economic and security matters will continue to strengthen,” Hotovely tweets in Hebrew.
Victorious Johnson says will ‘get Brexit done on time’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s shows that getting Brexit done has now proved to be the will of the British people.
In a jubilant speech to party supporters, Johnson stresses that Britain will leave the European Union by Jan. 31.
“We will get Brexit done on time by Jan 31,” he says. “No ifs, no buts, no maybes.”
Johnson also says that his government has to represent all corners of the United Kingdom. The Conservatives won a number of seats that had voted for the main opposition Labour Party for decades.
— AP
Jewish Agency’s Herzog praises Johnson’s determination to fight anti-Semitism
Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog sends his congratulations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the election victory, praises the UK leader’s fight against anti-Semitism.
“Big Mazal Tov and congrats to Boris Johnson on this remarkable victory! His determination to fight anti-Semitism, as displayed in his recent letter to me and by his actions, is a source of hope for UK’s citizens and friends, Jews and non-Jews. Best of luck Mr. Prime Minister,” Herzog tweets.
Earlier this year, Herzog wrote to European leaders about his concerns over the rise of anti-Semitism in the wake of the Halle synagogue attack in Germany.
Record number of women to serve as lawmakers in British parliament
A record number of women MPs will serve in the new UK parliament, the BBC reports.
With some seats still to declare, the British broadcaster says there will be 104 women serving as MPs for the Labour Party, and 86 women will represent constituencies for the Conservative Party.
UK minister to Jewish community: ‘You should never have to live in fear again’
British minister Michael Gove gives speech to Conservative Party victory rally and says the Jewish community should “never have to live in fear again.”
“I also want to say something to a very special group of people, our Jewish friends and neighbors,” Gove says.
“You have had to live in fear for months now with concerns we will have a prime minister who trafficked in anti-Jewish rhetoric and embraced anti-Jewish terrorists. You should never have to live in fear again.”
“Today we celebrate a victory for the British people. They comprehensively rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s politics,” Gove says.
Jo Swinson steps down as Liberal Democrat leader after losing seat
Jo Swinson, the leader of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, steps down as head of her party after a disappointing show, and losing her seat in the UK election.
Swinson was defeated by a candidate from the Scottish National Party (SNP).
Ed Davey MP and Sal Brinton are to take over as joint acting leaders of the party, the Guardian reports, with a leadership vote planned for next year.
“I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve,” Swinson says.
Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth loses seat, blames Corbyn’s actions on anti-Semitism
Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth loses her Stoke-on-Trent North seat and blames leader Jeremy Corbyn for her party’s defeat in the UK election.
“This is an appalling, heartbreaking night for the Labour Party. He should have gone many, many, many months ago,” she tells Sky News.
“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions on anti-Semitism have made us the nasty party. We are the racist party.”
Smeeth was elected to the seat in 2015; it has been held by Labour since its creation in 1950.
A member of Labor Friends of Israel, Smeeth was elected Parliamentary Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement in April this year.
Trump tweets that seems close ally Johnson will have a big victory
US President Donald Trump tweets that it seems that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will secure a large victory in the UK election.
“Looking like a big win for Boris in the UK!” tweets Trump, who has a close relationship with his British counterpart.
Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019
Foreign Minister Katz sends message of congratulations to Johnson, Raab
Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulates UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the Conservative Party’s victory in the election.
“Congratulations to PM Boris Johnson & and my colleague Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on their historic electoral victory. Looking forward to working together to strengthening even further the Israel/UK partnership.”
Raab clings onto his seat despite a Liberal Democrat surge in his constituency due to what was thought to be tactical voting.
The UK’s top diplomat, Raab, has a Jewish father and reportedly spent the summer of 1998 at a university near Ramallah and worked with former Palestinian negotiator of Oslo peace process.
Lapid congratulates Johnson on election win
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid congratulates Boris Johnson on his election victory.
“I congratulate my friend Boris Johnson on his election victory. His victory is a defeat for anti-Semitism. I’m sure that under his leadership we can strengthen and deepen the relations between Israel and Great Britain. Congratulations Boris and good luck.”
Lapid on Monday called UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a racist and anti-Semite.
“The experts on anti-Semitism are Jews. We can tell an anti-Semite when we see one,” said Lapid, who is the centrist Blue and White list’s designated candidate for foreign minister.
I congratulate my friend @BorisJohnson on his election victory.
His victory is a defeat for antisemitism. I’m sure that under his leadership we can strengthen and deepen the relations between Israel and Great Britain. Congratulations Boris and good luck! pic.twitter.com/IYRJONUas9
— יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 13, 2019
Labour defector Luciana Berger fails to win UK Parliament seat
Luciana Berger fails to win a UK Parliament seat in the heavily Jewish Finchley and Golders Green district, continuing a trend in which virtually all lawmakers who defected from the Labour Party failed to win seats in the British elections, according to UK media.
Berger, who left the Labour Party over issues related to anti-Semitism, loses to the sitting Conservative MP Mike Freer.
Freer wins with 24,162 votes with Berger taking 17,600, a rise of 25.3% for the Liberal Democrats.
In his victory speech, Freer pays tribute to his opponent and “the very difficult decision” she took to leave the Labour party and her safe seat.
comments