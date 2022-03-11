Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes, Ukrainian official says

KHARKIV, Ukraine — A care home for disabled people near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine is hit by Russian airstrikes, a local official says, without confirming casualty figures.

“The enemy today hit a specialized establishment for disabled people near Oskil,” regional official Oleg Sinegubov writes on Telegram.

There were 330 people in the building at the time of the attack, he says, including 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with reduced mobility.

He added that 63 had since been evacuated, without giving details on the others.

“The Russians have again carried out a brutal attack against civilians,” says Sinegubov.

“It is a war crime against civilians.”