Houthis hit Saudi coalition command center in Aden attack — Yemeni minister

A Yemeni government minister says on condition of anonymity that a Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Aden had hit a command center of the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the group.

The minister says the Houthis hit a command center for Yemeni government “forces with three missiles, and the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition forces at the presidential complex with two missiles,” adding that there were Yemeni and Saudi casualties, without providing a specific toll.