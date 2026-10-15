Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Houthis hit Saudi coalition command center in Aden attack — Yemeni minister

By AFP Today, 10:04 pm
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A Yemeni government minister says on condition of anonymity that a Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Aden had hit a command center of the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the group.

The minister says the Houthis hit a command center for Yemeni government “forces with three missiles, and the headquarters of the Saudi-led coalition forces at the presidential complex with two missiles,” adding that there were Yemeni and Saudi casualties, without providing a specific toll.

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