Right-wing protesters storm Joint List’s Tel Aviv HQ during screening of film on conscientious objection

Right-wing protesters stormed the Joint List party’s campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv and clashed with people who gathered there for an event on conscientious objection to military service, footage shows.

The dozen or so protesters include far-right provocateur Mordechai David and his sidekick Viktor Shriki, both prominent supporters of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

Zo HaDerekh, a communist publication affiliated with the Joint List’s Hadash faction, reports that only after the protesters left did police show up on the scene at the Left Bank, a central Tel Aviv club that houses several left-wing civil society groups and is serving as a base for the Joint List.

*בריוני ימין פרצו באלימות למטה הבחירות של הרשימה המשותפת בתל אביב: ״שיא חדש באלימות הפוליטית. הכתובת על הקיר״* פעילי ימין המזוהים עם מפלגת עוצמה יהודית, המעורבים בקמפיין הבחירות שלה, פרצו הערב למקום והפעילו אלימות כלפי פעילים ובני נוער שהשתתפו באירוע שהתקיים במקום. רק לאחר pic.twitter.com/pP5R5mnDw8 — זו הדרך (@zoha_org_il) October 15, 2026

The club was hosting the screening of a film by left-wing group Mesarvot (Hebrew for “refusers”), which calls for youth to refuse to serve in the IDF.

The Joint List says in a statement that the attack on its headquarters “marks a dangerous new escalation in political violence in Israel, and poses a real threat to the integrity of the upcoming elections.”

“We would demand that the Israel Police act decisively, investigate the attack and hold those responsible accountable,” the statement says. “But sadly, those sending the thugs are the same people who control the police.”

The police do not immediately comment.