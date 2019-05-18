Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protest Eurovision’s Shabbat ‘desecration’ in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Israeli contestant Kobi Marimi to wish him luck, though it sounds like he’s almost consoling him early for his expected poor showing.

“Millions are watching you and you should know the country is behind you. It’s important that you believe in yourself Kobi,” he says, according to his office. “Do the best you can, that’s what you expect from yourself and that’s what we expect from you. We are all giving you strength. I will also be watching you. Good luck to you and the whole country.”

The Eurovision World oddsmaker currently gives Marimi and his mournful operatic “Home,” a less than 1 percent chance of winning. He will perform 14th.