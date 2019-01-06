Husband of slain Palestinian woman: Jailing the murderers ‘won’t bring her back’

The husband of a Palestinian woman who was killed in a rock-throwing attack in October says he hopes the suspected murderers will go to prison.

Yakoub Rabi makes the comment after the Shin Bet security service said it had arrested Jewish teenagers over the past week on suspicion of murdering his wife, Aisha Rabi.

“I hope those who killed my wife will go to prison,” Yakoub tells The Times of Israel. “It is important that they go there because others who want to carry out the same crime need to know they will pay a heavy price. I don’t want to see anyone else have to experience what my family has experienced.”

On October 12, 2018, the 47-year-old mother of eight was killed near Tapuach Junction in the northern West Bank after a rock blew through the windshield of a car she was traveling in with her husband and daughter and hit her in the head.

Yakoub, however, adds that sending the Jewish suspects to prison will not personally make a major difference for him.

“The truth is the arrests and legal proceedings won’t make a major difference for me,” he says. “They won’t bring my wife back. They won’t bring the mother of my children back. Nothing can be done to bring her back.”

12 פלסטינים נהרגו בשבועיים האחרונים.

2 ישראלים ו-343 פלסטינים נפצעו.

2 טילים ועשרות בלונים נורו לעבר ישראל.

הושחתו 700 עצי זית, 60 כלי רכב ונהרסו 36 בתים.

מאות פלסטינים נעצרו.

די! בתמונה: עאישה ראבי, שנהרגה מיידוי אבנים, ובן-זוגה, יעקוב. מתחזק החשד לטרור יהודי. pic.twitter.com/1G6Odl9fcs — Mossi Raz | מוסי רז (@mossi_raz) October 26, 2018

— Adam Rasgon