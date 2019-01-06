The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Right-wing demonstration at entrance to Jerusalem ends after protester arrested
Police arrest a right-wing protester for “blatantly disrupting public order” at the main entrance to Jerusalem.
Dozens of demonstrators tried to block the road in protest of the detention of five youths suspected of murdering Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi in the West Bank in October.
The protesters have left the area and traffic has resumed, police adds.
The Honenu legal aid organization says it is assisting the arrested protester.
Palestinians protest Greek Orthodox patriarch for selling land to Israelis
Dozens of Palestinians are protesting the arrival of the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land ahead of an Orthodox Christmas celebration in Bethlehem.
The protesters shout “traitor” at Patriarch Theophilos III as he makes his way under heavy guard toward the Church of the Nativity, revered by Christians as the traditional site of Jesus’s birthplace. Palestinians have been demanding his resignation for allegedly selling church land to Israelis.
The Greek Orthodox church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land. It is dominated by Greek clergy while the flock is overwhelmingly Palestinian.
The Orthodox mark Christmas on January 7, according to the Gregorian, rather than Julian, calendar.
— AP
Husband of slain Palestinian woman: Jailing the murderers ‘won’t bring her back’
The husband of a Palestinian woman who was killed in a rock-throwing attack in October says he hopes the suspected murderers will go to prison.
Yakoub Rabi makes the comment after the Shin Bet security service said it had arrested Jewish teenagers over the past week on suspicion of murdering his wife, Aisha Rabi.
“I hope those who killed my wife will go to prison,” Yakoub tells The Times of Israel. “It is important that they go there because others who want to carry out the same crime need to know they will pay a heavy price. I don’t want to see anyone else have to experience what my family has experienced.”
On October 12, 2018, the 47-year-old mother of eight was killed near Tapuach Junction in the northern West Bank after a rock blew through the windshield of a car she was traveling in with her husband and daughter and hit her in the head.
Yakoub, however, adds that sending the Jewish suspects to prison will not personally make a major difference for him.
“The truth is the arrests and legal proceedings won’t make a major difference for me,” he says. “They won’t bring my wife back. They won’t bring the mother of my children back. Nothing can be done to bring her back.”
12 פלסטינים נהרגו בשבועיים האחרונים.
2 ישראלים ו-343 פלסטינים נפצעו.
2 טילים ועשרות בלונים נורו לעבר ישראל.
הושחתו 700 עצי זית, 60 כלי רכב ונהרסו 36 בתים.
מאות פלסטינים נעצרו.
די!
בתמונה: עאישה ראבי, שנהרגה מיידוי אבנים, ובן-זוגה, יעקוב. מתחזק החשד לטרור יהודי. pic.twitter.com/1G6Odl9fcs
— Mossi Raz | מוסי רז (@mossi_raz) October 26, 2018
— Adam Rasgon
Labor MK Hilik Bar hospitalized with severe intestinal inflammation
Labor lawmaker Hilik Bar was hospitalized last night with severe intestinal inflammation and is in stable condition, Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center says in a statement.
Bar will stay in the hospital for several more days to recover and receive additional treatment, the statement adds.
Opposition chief calls on Netanyahu to condemn ‘insane’ murder of Palestinian
Opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich calls the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi an “insane hate crime and nothing short of a terror attack.”
The stoning death by suspected Jewish teenagers, since arrested by the Shin Bet, is likely to fuel revenge attacks and a chain of bloody events, Yachimovich adds.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Zionist Union MK calls on him to have the “integrity” to condemn the killing but adds that it will be hard for the premier to do so since he is himself “wildly inciting” against law enforcement bodies.
Dozens try to block entrance to Jerusalem in protest of Jewish teens’ arrest
Dozens of right-wing demonstrators disrupt traffic at the main entrance to Jerusalem in protest of the arrest of five Jewish teens suspected of killing a Palestinian woman in the West Bank in October.
Police say the protesters are attempting to block the road near the Chords Bridge, and the officers are “at the scene, taking action to enable normal traffic.”
Saudi asylum-seeker held at Bangkok airport, Thai official says
An 18-year-old Saudi woman seeking asylum has been denied entry to Thailand and held in Bangkok’s airport, a Thai official says.
Rahaf Mohammed Mutlaq Alqunun “ran away from her family to avoid marriage and she is concerned she may be in trouble returning to Saudi Arabia,” Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn tells AFP, adding that Thai authorities contacted the “Saudi Arabia embassy to coordinate.”
Rahaf and Human Rights Watch tell AFP she was stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived in Suvarnabhumi airport and her passport was forcibly taken from her.
— AFP
In Israel, Bolton says Syria withdrawal conditioned on defeating IS remnants
US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, says the country’s military withdrawal from northeastern Syria is conditioned on defeating the remnants of the Islamic State group, and on Turkey assuring the safety of Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.
Bolton, on a trip to Israel to reassure it of the Trump-ordered withdrawal, says there is no timetable for the pullout of American forces in northeastern Syria, but insists it’s not an unlimited commitment.
“There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal,” Bolton tells reporters in Jerusalem. “The timetable flows from the policy decisions that we need to implement.”
Those conditions, he says, include the defeat of remnants of IS in Syria, and protection for Kurdish militias who have fought alongside US troops against the extremist group.
Bolton’s comments mark the first public confirmation that the drawdown has been slowed, as Trump faced widespread criticism from allies and the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a policy that was to have been conducted within weeks.
Trump announced in mid-December that the US will withdraw all of its 2,000 forces in Syria. Trump’s move has raised fears over clearing the way for a Turkish assault on Kurdish fighters in Syria who fought alongside American troops against IS extremists. Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its own borders.
— AP
Shin Bet arrests Jewish teens suspected of stoning death of Palestinian
The Shin Bet security service releases information on the gagged probe of the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi.
The 47-year-old mother of eight was struck in the head with a large stone on October 12, 2018 while sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband near Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank.
The Shin Bet confirms it has arrested a number of Jewish teens suspected of involvement in the stone throwing that led to Rabi’s death.
Three boys were arrested last Sunday and had been barred from meeting with their lawyers until Saturday evening. An additional two teens were arrested on Saturday evening and have similarly been prevented from meeting with their lawyers.
The boys are suspected of “terror offenses, including murder,” the Shin Bet says.
The teens are students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim.
The Shin Bet says that on Saturday morning, after the attack, a group of far-right activists from Yitzhar drove to the yeshiva — violating religious laws that prevent driving on the Sabbath — in order to coach students they suspected were involved in the incident on how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations.
— Jacob Magid
In rare move, Malaysia’s king abdicates after two years on the throne
Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicates after just two years on the throne.
The palace says in a statement that the 49-year-old Sultan Muhammad V has resigned with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason is given in the statement.
It’s the first abdication in Malaysia’s history.
Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of northeast Kelantan state, was installed in December 2016 as one of Malaysia’s youngest constitutional monarchs.
He is said to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November. The reports in Russian and British media and on social media featured pictures of the wedding, which reportedly took place in Moscow.
Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms.
— AP
Coalition whip: Public losing trust in legal system over Netanyahu probes
Coalition whip David Amsalem slams former Supreme Court judge Eliyahu Matza, saying his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are an “absolute disgrace.”
“They shouldn’t wonder why we think the Supreme Court staff represents the left,” Amsalem tells Army Radio. “He would better read a book rather than speaking on the radio.”
The Netanyahu loyalist adds that “a large portion of the Israeli public” is losing trust in the state prosecution and police over the corruption cases against Netanyahu.
Regev slams AG for ‘trying to join the chorus aimed at toppling Netanyahu’
Culture Minister Miri Regev fires back after reports that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will decide whether to indict the prime minister next month, ahead of the April elections, saying it appears the country’s top lawyer is “trying to join the chorus that aims to topple Netanyahu.”
Speaking at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Regev stresses that the prime minister must be given the opportunity to publicly defend himself.
“Mandelblit cannot publish his recommendations without letting the prime minister respond,” Regev says, according to the Kan public broadcaster. “It is impossible for the public to hear only one side. The prime minister also has the presumption of innocence and right to defend himself and to express his position.”
Ambassador Friedman: Peace plan roll-out to be delayed by several months
The Trump administration’s long-anticipated peace plan will have to wait a bit longer, as US ambassador to Israel David Friedman says the roll-out of the “deal of the century” will be delayed by several months, according to the Reuters news agency.
Last month, a White House official said the US administration was taking the springtime Israeli election into account in planning the unveiling of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
The Trump proposal was expected to be rolled out in the coming months. The plan, details of which have been scant, is unlikely to be welcomed by either side.
Israel’s Hadashot TV news suggested last month that the US would likely delay the release of the plan until after the elections, in order not to complicate political life for Netanyahu ahead of the vote with a proposal that would involve compromises by Israel, possibly including over Jerusalem.
