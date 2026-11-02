‘I should have killed you while I had the chance’: Student attacks conservative Jewish commentator at University of Michigan

A conservative Jewish commentator and activist was attacked by a student at the University of Michigan yesterday, when a so-called “free speech” event at the UMich Ann Arbor campus escalated into physical violence.

Liz Benichou, a Jewish pro-Trump activist, was on campus with a group of conservative figures, two of whom who were offering to debate students under the headline “Is Islam compatible with the West? Is Islam evil?”

In video footage posted online, a student can be seen arguing heatedly with the two men sitting at the debate table, before rounding on other activists and onlookers and decrying the “fucking anti-muslim people here.”

The student then turns to Benichou after she comments that she would “love to see you do this in Iran,” apparently referring to both the heated argument and the student’s clothes and facial piercings.

“You could see me put a hand on you; I won’t because I’ll get arrested but you could see me put a fucking hand on you,” the student threatens as she walks toward Benichou, who is standing off to the side with her hands in her pockets.

“Am I wrong? Am I wrong though?” Benichou asks another onlooker. “If she walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?”

The student then rushes toward Benichou and shoves her to the ground, pushing her onto her back.

A man immediately runs in and pulls the student off Benichou, restraining her until campus police arrive and cuff her.

The student struggles against the police officers as she is led away, yelling, “I would do it again every fucking time you stupid fucking c****!”

She then appears to address Benichou directly, saying, “I should have fucking killed you while I had the fucking chance, bitch.”

Another case of far-left violence on campus. She decided to fight a police officer too and issue death threats on camera pic.twitter.com/W419VXpZdI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 2, 2026

Benichou, in a statement posted online, says, “Today I was physically assaulted simply for showing up and exercising my First Amendment rights. Political violence has NO place in the United States of America.”

“I am now in a safe location receiving care, and I am going to be ok. If the intention was to intimidate me or silence me, it will not work.”