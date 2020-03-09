IAEA again demands ‘immediate cooperation’ from Iran on nuclear sites

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, again calls on Iran to give inspectors access to two sites suspected of having harbored nuclear activities without being declared.

“I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the agency, including by providing rapid access to the specified locations,” Grossi says at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

In January, Tehran refused inspections at two sites that the IAEA wanted to verify. These locations are unrelated to Iran’s current activities but relate to the country’s military nuclear project in the 2000s, according to several diplomatic sources.

This “refusal undermines the agency’s… ability to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran,” Grossi adds.

— AFP