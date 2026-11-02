IDF: Hamas terrorist who invaded Nir Oz on Oct. 7, another operative killed in Gaza strikes

Two members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, including a terrorist who invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 onslaught, were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the military announces.

One strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Kamel Maslih Qdeih, who, according to the IDF, raided Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and as part of his role in Hamas, was responsible for the “operational readiness” of Nukhba terrorists.

Another strike in central Gaza’s Nuseirat killed Diaa Abdel Mohsen Mohammed Abu al-Rous, also a Nukhba operative, the IDF says.

The IDF says both operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלי נוח'בה: אחד מהם פשט לניר עוז בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף שלשום במרחב חאן יונס וחיסל את המחבל מחמד כאמל מצליח קדיח שפשט לקיבוץ ניר עוז בטבח 7 באוקטובר ובמסגרת תפקידו היה אחראי על כשירות מבצעית של מחבלי נוח'בה. בתקיפה נוספת שלשום במרחב נוציראת צה"ל חיסל את דיאא… pic.twitter.com/5NrYsvZrnQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2026