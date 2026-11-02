Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Liberman set to meet with Golan today — report

Today, 8:54 am
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(L) Yisrael Beytenu's Avigdor Liberman and (R) The Democrats leader Yair Golan. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Tal Gal/Flash90)
(L) Yisrael Beytenu's Avigdor Liberman and (R) The Democrats leader Yair Golan. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Tal Gal/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman is set to meet with The Democrats leader Yair Golan this morning, Channel 12 reports.

Both parties are in the opposition bloc, but while Golan has said a future coalition should include the two Arab-led parties, Liberman has said he will not accept such a situation.

Golan has reportedly pledged to back Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister, while an unsourced report on Kan says that Liberman is refusing to commit.

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