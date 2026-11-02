Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

IDF ends Hebron raid, 11 days after deadly shooting attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:39 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians stand on a street littered with rubble in the Deir Baha area of Hebron in the West Bank, on November 2, 2026, as they return following their displacement in an Israeli military operation. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
Palestinians stand on a street littered with rubble in the Deir Baha area of Hebron in the West Bank, on November 2, 2026, as they return following their displacement in an Israeli military operation. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

Israeli forces have completed an 11-day operation in Hebron, which was launched following a deadly shooting attack at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the West Bank city.

During the attack on October 23, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, and wounded three other troops, before they were shot dead.

In response, the military demolished illegally built structures in the vicinity of the checkpoint and raided the neighborhood where the two gunmen lived to demolish their homes, while also operating in other areas in the city.

The raid displaced thousands of residents. The IDF reported detaining dozens of suspects for questioning and capturing four firearms after scanning hundreds of buildings.

While the IDF has not issued an official statement, the military confirms to reporters that it has withdrawn troops from the neighborhood where the two gunmen lived, and wrapped up the operation.

It was reported last week that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there was no operational reason to continue the Hebron raid and that there was no legal rationale to keep Palestinians from returning home. Zamir reportedly recommended that Netanyahu end the operation just two days after it began, but the premier rejected the suggestion.

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