Shfaram man to be charged with membership in terror group over alleged ISIS activities

A man is set to be charged with security offenses, including active membership in a terror organization, for allegedly pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, police and the Shin Bet say.

According to the statement, 21-year-old Muhammad Sweitat, a resident of Shfaram, was arrested last month in a joint operation.

Sweitat was interrogated by police and the Shin Bet security agency, and investigators “found that the suspect had pledged allegiance to the ISIS terrorist organization on several occasions, while he expressed support for its ideology, and consumed its propaganda.”

The suspect also published online content related to ISIS, communicated with supporters of the terror group, and attempted recruit his friends, the statement says.