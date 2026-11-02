Iran says considering two-day plan to reopen Hormuz if US meets its ‘demands’

Iran’s foreign ministry says it is considering a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US agrees to its conditions, having previously proposed a one-week timeline.

“The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran’s good-faith approach. We have stated that, if Iran’s demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period,” says foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the “exchange of messages is still ongoing” via mediators.

Iran has been proposing a plan since September, so far rejected by US President Donald Trump, that calls for Washington to lift a blockade of Iranian ports, unfreeze assets and approve an Iranian-backed route through the Strait of Hormuz, after which the contested strait would be reopened.