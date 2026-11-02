Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Bennett sign set alight outside south Tel Aviv home last week

Today, 11:03 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A fire in the yard of Assaf Kazakov's home after a Naftali Bennett sign was apparently set alight on October 29, 2027 (Screengrab/Assaf Kazakov/Facebook)
A fire in the yard of Assaf Kazakov's home after a Naftali Bennett sign was apparently set alight on October 29, 2027 (Screengrab/Assaf Kazakov/Facebook)

A Tel Aviv man says that someone set fire to a sign supporting Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party that he had hung outside his house in a southern neighborhood of the city last week.

Video shows large flames engulfing the sign on Assaf Kazakov’s home in the Shapira neighborhood.

Kazakov tells Channel 12 he heard a noise late at night, and when the sound continued, he went to check what it was.

“I saw a massive blaze, exactly where the sign had been. It was very scary,” he says.

Kazakov says it was lucky that he was awake at the time, and that there were no young children in the house or elderly people who could have suffered from the large amounts of smoke.

Police say in a statement to Channel 12 that they have opened an investigation into the suspected arson attack, but will not provide further details.

Kazakov said on Facebook last week that when he hung the sign on the fence of his yard, “I had no illusions — Bennett is not very popular in the Shapira neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, where I recently moved.”

He said that he hoped police would find the perpetrators: “The area is covered with cameras, and with just a little effort, the arsonists will be in custody over the weekend.”

“I want to believe that things can be better here. Help me continue to believe,” he said.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.