Bennett sign set alight outside south Tel Aviv home last week

A Tel Aviv man says that someone set fire to a sign supporting Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party that he had hung outside his house in a southern neighborhood of the city last week.

Video shows large flames engulfing the sign on Assaf Kazakov’s home in the Shapira neighborhood.

Kazakov tells Channel 12 he heard a noise late at night, and when the sound continued, he went to check what it was.

“I saw a massive blaze, exactly where the sign had been. It was very scary,” he says.

Kazakov says it was lucky that he was awake at the time, and that there were no young children in the house or elderly people who could have suffered from the large amounts of smoke.

Police say in a statement to Channel 12 that they have opened an investigation into the suspected arson attack, but will not provide further details.

Kazakov said on Facebook last week that when he hung the sign on the fence of his yard, “I had no illusions — Bennett is not very popular in the Shapira neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, where I recently moved.”

He said that he hoped police would find the perpetrators: “The area is covered with cameras, and with just a little effort, the arsonists will be in custody over the weekend.”

“I want to believe that things can be better here. Help me continue to believe,” he said.