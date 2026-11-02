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Iranian negotiators left Doha talks yesterday, draft proposal is being circulated, official says

By Reuters Today, 11:50 am
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Iranian negotiators left Doha talks yesterday, but not due to difficulties in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, an official briefed says.

A draft proposal was being circulated for feedback and a follow-up meeting is possible, the official adds.

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