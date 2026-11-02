Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Iranian negotiators left Doha talks yesterday, draft proposal is being circulated, official says
Iranian negotiators left Doha talks yesterday, but not due to difficulties in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, an official briefed says.
A draft proposal was being circulated for feedback and a follow-up meeting is possible, the official adds.
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