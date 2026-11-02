Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Reports: Man killed, woman and 2 children injured in IDF strike in southern Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media outlets report that a man was killed and a woman and two children were injured in an IDF strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
The children’s ages were not reported.
There is no comment from the IDF.
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