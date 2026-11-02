Yashar blasts ‘rotten’ political leadership after protest outside Eisenkot’s home included slogan: ‘You murdered your son’

Yashar condemns a protest outside party chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s Herzliya home last night, where demonstrators called him a “traitor” and one man accused the former IDF chief of staff of being responsible for his own son’s death.

Footage from the incident shows the man shouting through a megaphone, “You murdered your son,” referring to Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Eisenkot, who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip in December 2023.

The protester also directs threats and insults at Eisenkot’s wife, Hannah, telling her, “You will be next to your son,” and calling her husband a traitor.

In a statement, Yashar calls the incident “the direct result of rotten, unrestrained political leadership that has erased all red lines to stay in power.” The attack, the party says, shows “what losing one’s way looks like.”

“This is the spirit emanating from [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s office,” the statement continues, calling for his government to be replaced as soon as possible “for the sake of the State of Israel and Israeli society.”

“At this point, we don’t even expect a condemnation,” the party adds. “The shame is all yours.”

הפרגוד: מפגיני ימין מחו מול גדי איזנקוט. במהלך המחאה נשמעה לעברו הקריאה המזעזעת: ״אתה רצחת את הבן שלך״. צילום: הילל בן אור pic.twitter.com/gOGJ2VlOQb — הפרגוד (@moshepargod) November 1, 2026