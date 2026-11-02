Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Yashar blasts ‘rotten’ political leadership after protest outside Eisenkot’s home included slogan: ‘You murdered your son’

By Stav Levaton Today, 10:16 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Demonstrators rally outside Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot’s residence to protest against the potential formation of a Jewish-Arab government, November 1, 2026, in Herzliya, Israel. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Demonstrators rally outside Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot’s residence to protest against the potential formation of a Jewish-Arab government, November 1, 2026, in Herzliya, Israel. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Yashar condemns a protest outside party chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s Herzliya home last night, where demonstrators called him a “traitor” and one man accused the former IDF chief of staff of being responsible for his own son’s death.

Footage from the incident shows the man shouting through a megaphone, “You murdered your son,” referring to Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Eisenkot, who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip in December 2023.

The protester also directs threats and insults at Eisenkot’s wife, Hannah, telling her, “You will be next to your son,” and calling her husband a traitor.

In a statement, Yashar calls the incident “the direct result of rotten, unrestrained political leadership that has erased all red lines to stay in power.” The attack, the party says, shows “what losing one’s way looks like.”

“This is the spirit emanating from [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s office,” the statement continues, calling for his government to be replaced as soon as possible “for the sake of the State of Israel and Israeli society.”

“At this point, we don’t even expect a condemnation,” the party adds. “The shame is all yours.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.