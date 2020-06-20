The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they happen.
Citing rise in infections, Blue and White minister urges Yesh Atid-Telem to join government
A Blue and White minister urges the opposition Yesh Atid-Telem faction to join the government, citing the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
“I call on Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid and the former defense minister, MK Moshe Ya’alon, to show national responsibility and declare they’ll join the unity government in any sort of emergency positions until we all know the situation is under long-term control,” Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay writes on Facebook.
Shay cites a recent television poll in which 69 percent of Israelis said the government’s most pressing task is addressing the economic fallout caused by the sweeping lockdown measures put in place to contain the virus, saying other matters like Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans to annex West Bank lands should be put aside for now.
“After we know we’ve succeeded in this difficult crisis, we’ll return to fighting and quarreling. To forming and dismantling governments. If you really want, we can even go to expensive and wasteful elections, that will bring us to a similar political situation to the one we’re in today,” Shay says.
Lapid and Ya’alon ran on a joint slate with Blue and White in the three elections over the past year, but broke with the party of its leader Benny Gantz’s decision to join a government led by Netanyahu, which they opposed due to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.
IDF, Health Ministry said to distance themselves from new report warning of new virus wave
The Israel Defense Forces and the Health Ministry are each reportedly distancing themselves from a report saying Israel could soon see thousands of new coronavirus infections a day and hundreds of deaths if immediate measures aren’t taken to contain the pandemic.
According to the Walla news site, both the IDF and Health Ministry are denying they have responsibility over the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which issued the report. They are also both denying leaking it to the media.
Hagai Levine, an epidemiologist who chairs the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, criticizes the release of the report, noting it was unsigned.
“It is unprofessional and unserious that reports no one signed are released,” he tells Walla. “There is an information center that is not transparent, and it seems there are no epidemiological doctors there at all. The analysis itself is sometimes unprofessional and sometimes mistaken.”
He also says leading epidemiologists in the country were not being granted access to the data used in drawing up the report.
In separate remarks to Channel 13 news, Levine characterized the release of the report “bizarre.”
“Soldiers in the Intelligence Corps have access to health information that I as the chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians can’t access. Where is the transparency?” he said.
Judge rules Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
WASHINGTON — A federal judge rules former US national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.
The decision from US District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns. But the judge also makes clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.
The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.
Nonethless, Lamberth frowns upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book. Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth says.
But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge writes.
“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth writes. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.”
— AP
Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar
TEHRAN — Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar, amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial unexpectedly rallied after US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United Stations from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.
Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.
It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the US, which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.
— AP
Deputy health chief urges renewal of Shin Bet tracking amid rise in infections
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch is calling to revive the Shin Bet security agency’s controversial tracking of coronavirus carriers, after a report said Israel has entered a second wave of coronavirus and could soon see hundreds of new deaths from COVID-19.
“The only automated tool that is immediately available to use for disrupting the infection chain is in the hands of the Shin Bet,” Kisch, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, writes on Twitter.
He adds: “Immediate action is needed for expedited legislation in the Knesset, and we should allow the use of the tool in order to save lives and minimize the economist toll on Israel.”
The Shin Bet program, which raised privacy concerns for its use of sensitive data to track people infected with coronavirus and those they’ve been around, lapsed earlier this month after ministers declined to advance legislation anchoring it in law.
