Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

IDF: Home Front Command carries out largest search and rescue drill in recent years

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:28 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Soldiers of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade conduct a drill on November 4, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Soldiers of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade conduct a drill on November 4, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Search and Rescue Brigade of the IDF Home Front Command carried out its largest military drill in recent years this week, aimed at improving its readiness for “multifront scenarios.”

The IDF says the “Orange Dawn” exercise, conducted on Wednesday at several locations across the country, was the largest drill held by the Search and Rescue Brigade in the past five years.

“As part of the exercise, the brigade’s standing army and reserve forces practiced multifront scenarios involving a range of complex emergencies in civilian areas, such as rescue operations at sites of destruction,” the military says.

The IDF says the drill aimed to “assess and improve rescue capabilities, operational responses across multiple simultaneous fronts, and cooperation with emergency services,” as well as strengthen the “readiness and operational preparedness” of the troops and “their ability to respond to multiple simultaneous fronts on the home front, including in complex emergency scenarios.”

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