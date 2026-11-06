Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it has intercepted and destroyed a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, following repeated attacks by the pro-Iranian group on the kingdom.
“Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region,” Turki al-Malki, the coalition’s spokesman, writes on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.
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