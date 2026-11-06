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Rabello notifies Knesset speaker that he won’t run for state comptroller

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Attorney Michael Rabello is seen before a court hearing on the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, April 15, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Attorney Michael Rabello is seen before a court hearing on the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, April 15, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Confirming Hebrew media reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer Michael Rabello formally notifies Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana that he is withdrawing his candidacy for state comptroller.

In a brief letter, Rabello thanks Ohana and the lawmakers “who proposed my candidacy and put their trust in me.”

The move comes several months after the High Court of Justice froze his appointment over concerns that the Knesset vote in which he was elected was conducted improperly.

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