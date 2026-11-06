Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Russia says Putin and top Iranian security official discussed Middle East at Moscow meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s security council secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations at a meeting in Moscow yesterday, the Kremlin says, according to RIA news agency.
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