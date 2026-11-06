Fresh wave of bomb threats targets European flights, Irish media groups

A new wave of bomb threats causes disruption in European aviation for the third day this week, and also targets Irish media outlets.

Authorities in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Portugal and France all report flight disruptions and scares after threats were received. Previous such threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

The offices of Irish media groups, including national broadcaster RTE, have also been evacuated following bomb threats that a presenter on one of the impacted radio stations, Newstalk, says have been deemed a hoax.

Newstalk later resumes programming after staff were told they could return to the building in central Dublin, presenter Claire Byrne says on air. The Irish Independent newspaper group reports that its offices in the capital were also evacuated.