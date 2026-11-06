Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Iran demands practical US steps before diplomacy, senior security official says
Iran is not satisfied with “paper commitments” and must see practical US steps before the launch of any new diplomatic efforts, Ali Bagheri, the deputy head of Iran’s top security body, tells Iranian state television.
Iran has sent the United States a nuclear proposal via Qatar to be discussed only after Washington meets its seven demands, a senior Iranian official has told Reuters, adding that Washington is reviewing the proposal.
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