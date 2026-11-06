Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Trump discusses new Iran strikes at White House, possibly under cover of Nov. 9’s new moon — report
US President Donald Trump yesterday discussed the possibility of renewing strikes on Iran with his national security team at the White House, senior officials tell Fox News.
November 9, the start of a new moon in the Middle East, marks preferred conditions for the military to resume operations due to the cover of darkness, the officials add.
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