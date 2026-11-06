Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Trump discusses new Iran strikes at White House, possibly under cover of Nov. 9’s new moon — report

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US President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a tour of White House Ballroom construction at the White House, November 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a tour of White House Ballroom construction at the White House, November 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump yesterday discussed the possibility of renewing strikes on Iran with his national security team at the White House, senior officials tell Fox News.

November 9, the start of a new moon in the Middle East, marks preferred conditions for the military to resume operations due to the cover of darkness, the officials add.

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