Iran reportedly open to discussing its nuclear program with US

The US and Iran are potentially moving toward a breakthrough in efforts to reach an agreement that would end the largely suspended war between them, Bloomberg reports, citing a diplomat with knowledge of the discussions.

A breakthrough has become more likely because Iran is willing to examine Qatari proposals for previously off-limits concessions on its nuclear program, according to the report.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim Al-Thani spoke by phone about efforts to de-escalate tensions, according to Al-Thani’s office.

Not everyone is impressed by the Bloomberg report.

“Talking is not necessarily conceding,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, tells The Times of Israel.

“The Iranian regime has been discussing its nuclear program with the US for decades,” he continues. “That’s really not a breakthrough. Eager mediators are trying to paint a rosy picture of progress in talks to stall and delay the US from escalation.”

“I would urge skepticism and caution.”