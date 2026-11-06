Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Ayalon Highway closures canceled as work completed; train delays still expected
The Israel Electric Corporation cancels planned weekend closures of the Ayalon Highway, Israel’s busiest road, after works were completed earlier than expected.
However, planned train delays in the Gush Dan area tomorrow night will proceed due to the assumption that the maintenance work would go ahead.
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