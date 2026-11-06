Liberman denies he has withdrawn support for Lapid as Knesset speaker

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman denies reports that he is no longer supporting B’Yachad No.2 Yair Lapid as Knesset speaker.

“I’m glad to discover something about myself I didn’t know,” Liberman wrote on X. “Even now, I believe Lapid’s appointment as Knesset speaker is the best move. But now the decision rests on Gadi [Eisenkot], Naftali [Bennett] and Yair himself.”

B’Yachad has proposed outgoing opposition leader and party No. 2 Yair Lapid, but Yashar reportedly wants the position for one of its own lawmakers, a demand rejected by the other parties.