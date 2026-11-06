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Liberman denies he has withdrawn support for Lapid as Knesset speaker

Today, 2:26 pm
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Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman at the Democracy Festival, at the BIG mall in Glilot, ahead of the election, on October 13, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)
Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman at the Democracy Festival, at the BIG mall in Glilot, ahead of the election, on October 13, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman denies reports that he is no longer supporting B’Yachad No.2 Yair Lapid as Knesset speaker.

“I’m glad to discover something about myself I didn’t know,” Liberman wrote on X. “Even now, I believe Lapid’s appointment as Knesset speaker is the best move. But now the decision rests on Gadi [Eisenkot], Naftali [Bennett] and Yair himself.”

B’Yachad has proposed outgoing opposition leader and party No. 2 Yair Lapid, but Yashar reportedly wants the position for one of its own lawmakers, a demand rejected by the other parties.

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