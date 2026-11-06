Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Tanker reports blast near Oman’s Khasab while transiting Hormuz, British maritime agency says

By Reuters Today, 2:19 pm
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The master of a tanker crossing the Strait of Hormuz reported an explosion at the vessel’s port-side waterline, 16 nautical miles east of Oman’s Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says.

The tanker remains under its own power and is continuing its voyage, UKMTO says, adding that all crew are safe and accounted for.

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