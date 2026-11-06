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Ireland: Hoax bomb claims sent to media outlets, European flights likely part of coordinated campaign

By AFP Today, 3:26 pm
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A police car is seen in front of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport after three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, made emergency landings following bomb threats on board, November 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)
A police car is seen in front of Vasil Levski Sofia Airport after three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, made emergency landings following bomb threats on board, November 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

DUBLIN, Ireland — Ireland’s government says that hoax bomb claims sent to Irish media outlets amid a spate of threats against Europe-wide flights were “likely” part of a “coordinated campaign.”

“These threats come on the heels of the ongoing disruption to aviation around Europe caused by similar threats, and it seems likely that this is a coordinated campaign of disruption,” it says in a statement.

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