Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Ireland: Hoax bomb claims sent to media outlets, European flights likely part of coordinated campaign
DUBLIN, Ireland — Ireland’s government says that hoax bomb claims sent to Irish media outlets amid a spate of threats against Europe-wide flights were “likely” part of a “coordinated campaign.”
“These threats come on the heels of the ongoing disruption to aviation around Europe caused by similar threats, and it seems likely that this is a coordinated campaign of disruption,” it says in a statement.
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